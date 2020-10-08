Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.33. 49,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $171.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Securiti lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

