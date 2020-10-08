Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $6.72 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 106,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,899. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.