Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.34% of Ingevity worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 115,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 157,808 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 45,014 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE NGVT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.47. 3,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.30.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

