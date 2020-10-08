Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 714.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,379,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

