Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 589,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,724,773. The firm has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

