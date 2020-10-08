Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

UNH stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $323.44. 79,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.94. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.