Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 63,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 268.1% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.94.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.42. 63,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.11 and its 200-day moving average is $246.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

