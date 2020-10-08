Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.14, for a total transaction of $394,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 895 shares in the company, valued at $352,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total transaction of $654,211.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at $21,998,773.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,318 shares of company stock worth $21,171,768. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $391.54. 9,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.23 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.63. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.70.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

