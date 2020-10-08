Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 1,418 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,283,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 26.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.07. The stock had a trading volume of 374,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587,874. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

