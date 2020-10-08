Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 2,925 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,589. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. Analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $3,765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,368,140. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.