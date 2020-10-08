Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 67,325 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,325 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $56,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.75. 570,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,909,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.