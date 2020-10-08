Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,847 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.93. 99,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,121. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68. The stock has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

