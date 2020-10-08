Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 380 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $26.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,486.75. 54,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,536.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,417.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,696.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.