Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 468 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.10. 93,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $175.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.