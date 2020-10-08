Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,991,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,176,000 after acquiring an additional 330,866 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

MS stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,061,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

