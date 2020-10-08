Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.76-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.87936-3.96018 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.80.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 10th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

