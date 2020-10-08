Peel Hotels (LON:PHO) Trading Down 9.1%

Peel Hotels plc (LON:PHO)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65). 123,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 963% from the average session volume of 11,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

The company has a market cap of $7.01 million and a P/E ratio of 33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87.

Peel Hotels Company Profile (LON:PHO)

Peel Hotels Plc engages in the hotel business in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates nine hotels, including the Bull Hotel in Peterborough; the Caledonian Hotel in Newcastle upon Tyne; the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Leeds; the Crown & Mitre Hotel in Carlisle; the George Hotel in Wallingford; the King Malcolm Hotel in Dunfermline; the Midland Hotel in Bradford; the Norfolk Royale Hotel in Bournemouth; and the Strathdon Hotel in Nottingham.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Peel Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peel Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.