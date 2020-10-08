pEOS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,231.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, pEOS has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One pEOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $8,231.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00252759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00086732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.01521628 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00155187 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

