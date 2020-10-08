PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.69 and last traded at $53.64. 22,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 58,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.