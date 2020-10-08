Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.
PCQ opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47.
Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.