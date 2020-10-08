PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund
