PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

PNI stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.