PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.
PNI stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
