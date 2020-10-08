PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Trading Down 0.9%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 18,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 87,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

