Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Down 0.9%

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) shares traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $8.98. 19,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 24,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.

