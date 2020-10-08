Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 152,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,803,000 after acquiring an additional 217,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 205,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Mulcahy purchased 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

