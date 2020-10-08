PiplCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $185.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $150,372.30 and $185.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00252361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00037520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00086860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.01522648 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00156769 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

