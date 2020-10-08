Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) will announce sales of $372.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $367.48 million and the highest is $376.79 million. Plantronics reported sales of $461.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:PLT traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 53,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.