Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PII shares. Citigroup started coverage on Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $110.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,977,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $9,740,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its position in Polaris Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Polaris Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Polaris Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

