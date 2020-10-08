Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $307.00 to $333.00. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pool traded as high as $342.75 and last traded at $341.80, with a volume of 5233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.64.

POOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

In other news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total value of $347,526.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,462.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $1,088,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,542 shares in the company, valued at $21,621,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

About Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

