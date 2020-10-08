Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report $254.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pra Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.47 million and the lowest is $245.28 million. Pra Group reported sales of $250.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. Pra Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAA. TheStreet raised Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Pra Group news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $362,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,655 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $406,958.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 220,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,381,310.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,638 shares of company stock worth $3,843,932. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 677,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 95,238 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,760. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.39. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

