PRiVCY (PRIV) Price Reaches $0.0013

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $20,988.27 and $7.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00083509 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00053626 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

