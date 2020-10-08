Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) is Metropolis Capital Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Metropolis Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281,546 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 7.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.12% of Progressive worth $64,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after buying an additional 7,890,461 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 85.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after buying an additional 2,578,123 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $156,896,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after buying an additional 733,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,830. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $310,896.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

