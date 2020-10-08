ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.09 and last traded at $41.34. 2,179,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,369,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the period.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.