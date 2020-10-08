Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

PFS stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $864.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 78,006 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

