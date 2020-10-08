Pundi X Market Cap Reaches $37.15 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $37.15 million and $4.87 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.26 or 0.04716596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031715 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.