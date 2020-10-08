Pure (PUREX) Trading 49.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. One Pure coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pure Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

