PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) Sets New 1-Year High at $240.50

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 240.50 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 237.85 ($3.11), with a volume of 1585311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50 ($3.05).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) (LON:PZC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.59 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PZ Cussons Plc will post 1449.8965501 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 3.13 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L)’s previous dividend of $2.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Myers acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £113,500 ($148,307.85).

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

