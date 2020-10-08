Qtum Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $220.74 million and approximately $210.07 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00020834 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Coinnest, Coinrail and EXX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,809,900 coins and its circulating supply is 97,290,480 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, DigiFinex, Coinnest, OTCBTC, Coinone, LBank, Exrates, Coinrail, Upbit, BitForex, Livecoin, Allcoin, Bittrex, HBUS, GOPAX, Iquant, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bleutrade, Huobi, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Binance, Bithumb, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Cobinhood, BigONE, Liqui, Coindeal, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, Bibox, CoinEx, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, Bitbns, BCEX, ABCC, EXX, Crex24, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.