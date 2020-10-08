Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) versus Great Panther Mining (OTCMKTS:GPL) Head to Head Contrast

Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) and Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quantum Materials and Great Panther Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Great Panther Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Quantum Materials has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Materials and Great Panther Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A Great Panther Mining -26.26% 8.41% 3.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum Materials and Great Panther Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Materials $20,000.00 689.15 -$9.40 million N/A N/A Great Panther Mining $198.65 million 1.58 -$91.02 million ($0.19) -4.68

Quantum Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Panther Mining.

Summary

Great Panther Mining beats Quantum Materials on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. Its products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

