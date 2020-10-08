Rapidz One Day Volume Reaches $32,031.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $32,031.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00252292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00086964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.01522987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,253,284 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

Buying and Selling Rapidz

