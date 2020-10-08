Rarible Price Down 38.3% Over Last Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. One Rarible token can now be bought for $4.24 or 0.00038774 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $1.09 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00252759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00086732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.01521628 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00155187 BTC.

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

