Raymond James Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $32.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.93.

MEOH opened at $26.82 on Monday. Methanex has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth $271,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 97.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth $3,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

