Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1,185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RLGY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,386. Realogy has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.92.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realogy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

