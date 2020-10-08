Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB)

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS: FVCB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/6/2020 – FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

9/30/2020 – FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2020 – FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2020 – FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2020 – FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2020 – FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2020 – FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/20/2020 – FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2020 – FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of FVCB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 7,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,077. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

