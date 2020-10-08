Regal Petroleum (LON:RPT) Shares Up 2.5%

Regal Petroleum PLC (LON:RPT) shares shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 15.33 ($0.20). 68,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 154,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.95 ($0.20).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 11.78.

Regal Petroleum Company Profile (LON:RPT)

Regal Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Ukraine. It owns and operates a 100% production license in three gas and condensate fields in north-eastern comprising the Mekhediviska-Golotvschinska and Svyrydivske fields, as well as the Vasyschevskoye field.

