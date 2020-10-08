Remme (REM) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Remme has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $117,031.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Remme token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, Kuna and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Remme

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kuna, Hotbit, Gate.io, DEx.top and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

