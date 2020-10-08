Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mandom Corporation’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mandom in a report released on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mandom’s FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

OTCMKTS MDOMF opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. Mandom has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

