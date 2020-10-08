Reviewing Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE:CDOR) and Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE:CDOR) and Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Condor Hospitality Trust and Mack Cali Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Condor Hospitality Trust $61.05 million 0.49 -$5.05 million $0.94 2.67 Mack Cali Realty $350.93 million 3.36 $111.86 million $1.62 8.01

Mack Cali Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Condor Hospitality Trust. Condor Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mack Cali Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Condor Hospitality Trust and Mack Cali Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Condor Hospitality Trust -27.70% -15.55% -4.95% Mack Cali Realty -50.48% -4.46% -1.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Condor Hospitality Trust and Mack Cali Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Condor Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Mack Cali Realty 1 4 2 0 2.14

Mack Cali Realty has a consensus target price of $20.29, suggesting a potential upside of 56.28%. Given Mack Cali Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mack Cali Realty is more favorable than Condor Hospitality Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Condor Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Mack Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Condor Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Mack Cali Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Condor Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mack Cali Realty has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mack Cali Realty beats Condor Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor's hotels are franchised by a number of the industry's most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

