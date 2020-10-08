Reviewing HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) & Altisource Asset Management (OTCMKTS:AAMC)

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR alerts:

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Altisource Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Altisource Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR $2.32 billion 3.87 $198.00 million N/A N/A Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million 2.02 -$2.61 million N/A N/A

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Altisource Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Altisource Asset Management -103.00% N/A -33.70%

Summary

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR beats Altisource Asset Management on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment and finance businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families. It also provides management services to NewSource Reinsurance Company Ltd. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.