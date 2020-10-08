RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Shares Up 0.5%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.25. 5,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.34.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RFM)
There is no company description available for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income.
Read More: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.